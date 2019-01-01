QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/17.9K
Div / Yield
0.38/3.96%
52 Wk
9.26 - 10.66
Mkt Cap
74.8M
Payout Ratio
35.49
Open
-
P/E
7.17
Shares
7.8M
Outstanding
Nuveen High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed-end fund. It seeks to provide a high level of current income and return its original net asset value per share. The fund invests in certain derivative instruments including financial futures contracts and options thereon, swaps (including the interest rate and currency swaps), options on swaps and other derivative instruments.

Nuveen High Inc 2023 Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nuveen High Inc 2023 (JHAA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nuveen High Inc 2023 (NYSE: JHAA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nuveen High Inc 2023's (JHAA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nuveen High Inc 2023.

Q

What is the target price for Nuveen High Inc 2023 (JHAA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nuveen High Inc 2023

Q

Current Stock Price for Nuveen High Inc 2023 (JHAA)?

A

The stock price for Nuveen High Inc 2023 (NYSE: JHAA) is $9.56 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:51:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nuveen High Inc 2023 (JHAA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Nuveen High Inc 2023 (NYSE:JHAA) reporting earnings?

A

Nuveen High Inc 2023 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nuveen High Inc 2023 (JHAA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nuveen High Inc 2023.

Q

What sector and industry does Nuveen High Inc 2023 (JHAA) operate in?

A

Nuveen High Inc 2023 is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.