There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Consumer Finance
The JG Wentworth Co is a diversified financial services company. It focuses on providing solutions to consumers in need of cash. The company conducts its operations through two segments: Structured Settlements and Home Lending. Structured Settlements provides liquidity to individuals with financial assets such as structured settlements, annuities and lottery winnings. Home Lending is primarily engaged in retail mortgage lending and conventional mortgage loans. Most of its revenue is generated through the home lending segment.

JG Wentworth Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy JG Wentworth (JGWE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of JG Wentworth (OTCGM: JGWE) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are JG Wentworth's (JGWE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for JG Wentworth.

Q

What is the target price for JG Wentworth (JGWE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for JG Wentworth

Q

Current Stock Price for JG Wentworth (JGWE)?

A

The stock price for JG Wentworth (OTCGM: JGWE) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does JG Wentworth (JGWE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for JG Wentworth.

Q

When is JG Wentworth (OTCGM:JGWE) reporting earnings?

A

JG Wentworth does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is JG Wentworth (JGWE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for JG Wentworth.

Q

What sector and industry does JG Wentworth (JGWE) operate in?

A

JG Wentworth is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.