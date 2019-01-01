QQQ
Amplify Pure Junior Gold Miners ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Amplify Pure Junior Gold Miners ETF (JGLD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Amplify Pure Junior Gold Miners ETF (ARCA: JGLD) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Amplify Pure Junior Gold Miners ETF's (JGLD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Amplify Pure Junior Gold Miners ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Amplify Pure Junior Gold Miners ETF (JGLD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Amplify Pure Junior Gold Miners ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Amplify Pure Junior Gold Miners ETF (JGLD)?

A

The stock price for Amplify Pure Junior Gold Miners ETF (ARCA: JGLD) is $22.63 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 19:08:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Amplify Pure Junior Gold Miners ETF (JGLD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Amplify Pure Junior Gold Miners ETF.

Q

When is Amplify Pure Junior Gold Miners ETF (ARCA:JGLD) reporting earnings?

A

Amplify Pure Junior Gold Miners ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Amplify Pure Junior Gold Miners ETF (JGLD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Amplify Pure Junior Gold Miners ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Amplify Pure Junior Gold Miners ETF (JGLD) operate in?

A

Amplify Pure Junior Gold Miners ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.