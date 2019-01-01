ñol

JS Global Lifestyle Co
(OTCPK:JGLCF)
1.10
00
At close: Jun 2
1.1706
0.0706[6.42%]
PreMarket: 4:12AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.98 - 3.02
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 3.5B
Vol / Avg.- / 282.5K
Mkt Cap3.8B
P/E8.94
50d Avg. Price1.18
Div / Yield0.05/4.75%
Payout Ratio27.87
EPS-
Total Float-

JS Global Lifestyle Co (OTC:JGLCF), Dividends

JS Global Lifestyle Co issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash JS Global Lifestyle Co generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

JS Global Lifestyle Co Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next JS Global Lifestyle Co (JGLCF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for JS Global Lifestyle Co.

Q
What date did I need to own JS Global Lifestyle Co (JGLCF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for JS Global Lifestyle Co.

Q
How much per share is the next JS Global Lifestyle Co (JGLCF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for JS Global Lifestyle Co.

Q
What is the dividend yield for JS Global Lifestyle Co (OTCPK:JGLCF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for JS Global Lifestyle Co.

