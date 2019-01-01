QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
EPS
Shares
Jaguar Financial Corp is a Canadian merchant bank generally investing in companies it determines to be undervalued, overlooked and underappreciated. The investments made are usually event-driven. The company's objective is to assist management of the undervalued company to create value that the market is missing.

Jaguar Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jaguar Financial (JGFCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jaguar Financial (OTCEM: JGFCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Jaguar Financial's (JGFCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jaguar Financial.

Q

What is the target price for Jaguar Financial (JGFCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jaguar Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for Jaguar Financial (JGFCF)?

A

The stock price for Jaguar Financial (OTCEM: JGFCF) is $0.01 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:57:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jaguar Financial (JGFCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jaguar Financial.

Q

When is Jaguar Financial (OTCEM:JGFCF) reporting earnings?

A

Jaguar Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jaguar Financial (JGFCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jaguar Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Jaguar Financial (JGFCF) operate in?

A

Jaguar Financial is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.