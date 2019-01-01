Jefferson Security Bank W (OTC:JFWV), Dividends

Jefferson Security Bank W issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Jefferson Security Bank W generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for Jefferson Security Bank W. The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.10 on March 11, 2022.
