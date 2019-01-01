ñol

Jiayin Gr
(NASDAQ:JFIN)
1.77
00
At close: Jun 3
1.75
-0.0200[-1.13%]
PreMarket: 8:33AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.57 - 7.25
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 54M
Vol / Avg.0.3K / 44.2K
Mkt Cap95.6M
P/E1.36
50d Avg. Price2.13
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS2.28
Total Float-

Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ:JFIN), Key Statistics

Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ: JFIN) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
73.6M
Trailing P/E
1.36
Forward P/E
1.21
PE Ratio (TTM)
1.77
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.36
Price / Book (mrq)
22.95
Price / EBITDA
1.43
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
1.1
Earnings Yield
73.67%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
0.08
Tangible Book value per share
0.08
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
945.7M
Total Assets
971.4M
Total Liabilities
945.7M
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.44
Gross Margin
76.67%
Net Margin
33.59%
EBIT Margin
0.13%
EBITDA Margin
0.13%
Operating Margin
4%