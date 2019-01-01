Jupiter Fund Management PLC is a provider of mutual funds with operations mostly in the United Kingdom. Jupiter also distributes its products through financial centers in Europe and Asia, either in house or through agency relationships. Most of Jupiter's clients invest in its products through intermediate platforms, rather than directly with the company. The company organizes its fund managers into strategy teams so clients can track the performance of each fund's performance. Jupiter has increasingly focused on offering high-performance, outcome-oriented active strategies to drive organic growth. The company measures performance by monitoring its percentage of assets under management above the median over three years. Net management fees are Jupiter's main component of net revenue.