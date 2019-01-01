QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
1.39/3.81%
52 Wk
35.13 - 54.04
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
27.6
Open
-
P/E
7.72
EPS
116.3
Shares
2.9M
Outstanding
JFE Container Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells various types of industrial metal containers. The company provides drums mainly in the petroleum and chemical industry. Some of its products include General drum, Stainless steel drum, Inner painted can, Special cans, and others.

JFE Container Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy JFE Container (JFECF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of JFE Container (OTCEM: JFECF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are JFE Container's (JFECF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for JFE Container.

Q

What is the target price for JFE Container (JFECF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for JFE Container

Q

Current Stock Price for JFE Container (JFECF)?

A

The stock price for JFE Container (OTCEM: JFECF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does JFE Container (JFECF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for JFE Container.

Q

When is JFE Container (OTCEM:JFECF) reporting earnings?

A

JFE Container does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is JFE Container (JFECF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for JFE Container.

Q

What sector and industry does JFE Container (JFECF) operate in?

A

JFE Container is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.