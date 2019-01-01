ñol

Jiangsu Expressway
(OTCPK:JEXYY)
20.675
00
At close: Jun 3
21.00
0.3250[1.57%]
PreMarket: 9:29AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low18.29 - 25.44
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 251.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.1K
Mkt Cap5.2B
P/E9.09
50d Avg. Price20.39
Div / Yield1.44/6.95%
Payout Ratio61.07
EPS3.16
Total Float-

Jiangsu Expressway (OTC:JEXYY), Key Statistics

Jiangsu Expressway (OTC: JEXYY) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
8.6B
Trailing P/E
9.09
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
9.06
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.49
Price / Book (mrq)
1.1
Price / EBITDA
5.95
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
9.85
Earnings Yield
11%
Price change 1 M
1.02
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.32
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
18.8
Tangible Book value per share
-3.1
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
31.8B
Total Assets
68.6B
Total Liabilities
31.8B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.3
Gross Margin
47.84%
Net Margin
30.85%
EBIT Margin
49.46%
EBITDA Margin
49.46%
Operating Margin
44.85%