Star Jets International Inc is a United States-based company that operates as a private jet brokerage firm. It offers services to facilitate family vacations, business trips, concert and tours, road shows, air cargo for art, medical emergencies, aircraft sale and management, and concierge services among others. It also offers three types of SKY CARD programs to its customers worldwide including Traditional SKY CARD, 25-hour SKY CARD, and Customized SKY CARD for private charter jet flights requirements and preferences.