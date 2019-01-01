ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
JER Investors Trust
(OTCEM:JERT)
0.0001
00
At close: Apr 22
0.023
0.0229[22900.00%]
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed

JER Investors Trust (OTC:JERT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

JER Investors Trust reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$12.5M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of JER Investors Trust using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

JER Investors Trust Questions & Answers

Q
When is JER Investors Trust (OTCEM:JERT) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for JER Investors Trust

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for JER Investors Trust (OTCEM:JERT)?
A

There are no earnings for JER Investors Trust

Q
What were JER Investors Trust’s (OTCEM:JERT) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for JER Investors Trust

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.