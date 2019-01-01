ñol

JER Investors Trust
(OTCEM:JERT)
0.0001
00
At close: Apr 22
0.023
0.0229[22900.00%]
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
JER Investors Trust (OTC:JERT), Dividends

JER Investors Trust issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash JER Investors Trust generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Dec 30, 2008
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
JER Investors Trust Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next JER Investors Trust (JERT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for JER Investors Trust. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.88 on January 30, 2009.

Q
What date did I need to own JER Investors Trust (JERT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

Q
How much per share is the next JER Investors Trust (JERT) dividend?
A

Q
What is the dividend yield for JER Investors Trust (OTCEM:JERT)?
A

