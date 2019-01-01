QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
JER Investors Trust Inc is an integrated real estate investment management company. It focuses on sourcing, underwriting and managing a broad spectrum of real estate equity investments and debt products in the U.S. and Europe.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

JER Investors Trust Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy JER Investors Trust (JERT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of JER Investors Trust (OTCEM: JERT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are JER Investors Trust's (JERT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for JER Investors Trust.

Q

What is the target price for JER Investors Trust (JERT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for JER Investors Trust

Q

Current Stock Price for JER Investors Trust (JERT)?

A

The stock price for JER Investors Trust (OTCEM: JERT) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Jan 27 2022 19:56:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does JER Investors Trust (JERT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.88 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 30, 2009 to stockholders of record on December 26, 2008.

Q

When is JER Investors Trust (OTCEM:JERT) reporting earnings?

A

JER Investors Trust does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is JER Investors Trust (JERT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for JER Investors Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does JER Investors Trust (JERT) operate in?

A

JER Investors Trust is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.