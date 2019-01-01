QQQ
Jeol Ltd develops and manufactures scientific and metrology instruments, industrial equipment, and medical equipment. The scientific and metrology instruments segment contributes the majority of revenue. It sells electron optics instruments, analytical instruments, and measuring instruments, including electron microscopes, magnetic resonance systems, and mass spectrometers. The industrial equipment segment produces semiconductor equipment and industrial equipment. The medical equipment segment sells clinical chemistry analyzers, rack handlers, laboratory information systems, and amino acid analyzers. Jeol generates the largest proportion of its revenue in Japan, with the second- largest proportion of revenue generated in the United States.

Jeol Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jeol (JELLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jeol (OTCPK: JELLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Jeol's (JELLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jeol.

Q

What is the target price for Jeol (JELLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jeol

Q

Current Stock Price for Jeol (JELLF)?

A

The stock price for Jeol (OTCPK: JELLF) is $55.15 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 15:33:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jeol (JELLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jeol.

Q

When is Jeol (OTCPK:JELLF) reporting earnings?

A

Jeol does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jeol (JELLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jeol.

Q

What sector and industry does Jeol (JELLF) operate in?

A

Jeol is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.