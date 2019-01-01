Jeol Ltd develops and manufactures scientific and metrology instruments, industrial equipment, and medical equipment. The scientific and metrology instruments segment contributes the majority of revenue. It sells electron optics instruments, analytical instruments, and measuring instruments, including electron microscopes, magnetic resonance systems, and mass spectrometers. The industrial equipment segment produces semiconductor equipment and industrial equipment. The medical equipment segment sells clinical chemistry analyzers, rack handlers, laboratory information systems, and amino acid analyzers. Jeol generates the largest proportion of its revenue in Japan, with the second- largest proportion of revenue generated in the United States.