Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.06 - 5.5
Mkt Cap
18.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
6.2B
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Air Freight & Logistics
JD Logistics Inc is a technology-driven supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China. It offers a full spectrum of supply chain solutions and high-quality logistics services enabled by technology, ranging from warehousing to distribution, spanning across manufacturing to end-customers, covering regular and specialized items. It provides its services to corporate customers across a wide array of industries, such as fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), apparel, home appliances, home furniture, 3C, automotive and fresh produce, among others.

JD Logistics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy JD Logistics (JDLGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of JD Logistics (OTCPK: JDLGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are JD Logistics's (JDLGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for JD Logistics.

Q

What is the target price for JD Logistics (JDLGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for JD Logistics

Q

Current Stock Price for JD Logistics (JDLGF)?

A

The stock price for JD Logistics (OTCPK: JDLGF) is $3.06 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 19:55:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does JD Logistics (JDLGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for JD Logistics.

Q

When is JD Logistics (OTCPK:JDLGF) reporting earnings?

A

JD Logistics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is JD Logistics (JDLGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for JD Logistics.

Q

What sector and industry does JD Logistics (JDLGF) operate in?

A

JD Logistics is in the Industrials sector and Air Freight & Logistics industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.