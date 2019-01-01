JD Logistics Inc is a technology-driven supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China. It offers a full spectrum of supply chain solutions and high-quality logistics services enabled by technology, ranging from warehousing to distribution, spanning across manufacturing to end-customers, covering regular and specialized items. It provides its services to corporate customers across a wide array of industries, such as fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), apparel, home appliances, home furniture, 3C, automotive and fresh produce, among others.