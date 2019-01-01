ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
JDE Peets
(OTCGM:JDEPY)
14.4083
NaNNaN
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low14.41 - 14.41
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1B
Vol / Avg.- / 3.5K
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price14.41
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.01
Total Float-

JDE Peets (OTC:JDEPY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

JDE Peets reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of JDE Peets using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

JDE Peets Questions & Answers

Q
When is JDE Peets (OTCGM:JDEPY) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for JDE Peets

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for JDE Peets (OTCGM:JDEPY)?
A

There are no earnings for JDE Peets

Q
What were JDE Peets’s (OTCGM:JDEPY) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for JDE Peets

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.