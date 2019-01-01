Formed by a merger of D.E. Master Blenders and Mondelez International's coffee assets in 2015 and augmented by the acquisition of Peet's Coffee in 2019, JDE Peet's is the world's largest pure-play coffee and tea group by revenue, with operations in more than 100 developed and emerging countries. Its portfolio of over 50 brands includes global labels such as Peet's, Jacobs, L'Or, Senseo, Tassimo, and Ti Ora; regional brands like Douwe Egberts, Stumptown, Kenco, Moccona, Intelligentsia, OldTown, Super, and Ofcay; and local marques such as Maison du Cafe in France, Harris in Australia, and Mighty Leaf Tea in the U.S. Offerings reach across the CPG, out-of-home, retail, and online channels. JDE Peet's was first listed in 2020, with Acorn Holdings and Mondelez owning about 83% of the company.