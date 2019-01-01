QQQ
Formed by a merger of D.E. Master Blenders and Mondelez International's coffee assets in 2015 and augmented by the acquisition of Peet's Coffee in 2019, JDE Peet's is the world's largest pure-play coffee and tea group by revenue, with operations in more than 100 developed and emerging countries. Its portfolio of over 50 brands includes global labels such as Peet's, Jacobs, L'Or, Senseo, Tassimo, and Ti Ora; regional brands like Douwe Egberts, Stumptown, Kenco, Moccona, Intelligentsia, OldTown, Super, and Ofcay; and local marques such as Maison du Cafe in France, Harris in Australia, and Mighty Leaf Tea in the U.S. Offerings reach across the CPG, out-of-home, retail, and online channels. JDE Peet's was first listed in 2020, with Acorn Holdings and Mondelez owning about 83% of the company.

JDE Peets Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy JDE Peets (JDEPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of JDE Peets (OTCPK: JDEPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are JDE Peets's (JDEPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for JDE Peets.

Q

What is the target price for JDE Peets (JDEPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for JDE Peets

Q

Current Stock Price for JDE Peets (JDEPF)?

A

The stock price for JDE Peets (OTCPK: JDEPF) is $33.615 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:22:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does JDE Peets (JDEPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for JDE Peets.

Q

When is JDE Peets (OTCPK:JDEPF) reporting earnings?

A

JDE Peets does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is JDE Peets (JDEPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for JDE Peets.

Q

What sector and industry does JDE Peets (JDEPF) operate in?

A

JDE Peets is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.