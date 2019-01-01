ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Jardine Cycle & Carriage
(OTCPK:JCYGY)
43.335
00
At close: Jun 3
38.3681
-4.9669[-11.46%]
PreMarket: 8:38AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low28.14 - 43.59
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 197.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 3.9K
Mkt Cap8.6B
P/E12.97
50d Avg. Price40.02
Div / Yield1.6/3.69%
Payout Ratio31.14
EPS0.78
Total Float-

Jardine Cycle & Carriage (OTC:JCYGY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Jardine Cycle & Carriage reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Jardine Cycle & Carriage using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Questions & Answers

Q
When is Jardine Cycle & Carriage (OTCPK:JCYGY) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Jardine Cycle & Carriage

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Jardine Cycle & Carriage (OTCPK:JCYGY)?
A

There are no earnings for Jardine Cycle & Carriage

Q
What were Jardine Cycle & Carriage’s (OTCPK:JCYGY) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Jardine Cycle & Carriage

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.