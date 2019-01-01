QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Industrial Conglomerates
Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd is a conglomerate primarily focused on investments in the manufacture and distribution of motor vehicles in Southeast Asia. The company operates through three segments: Astra, direct motor interests, and other interests. The Astra segment includes the company's controlling interest in Astra International, an automotive group in Southeast Asia. Direct motor interests includes automotive operations in Singapore, Malaysia, Myanmar, Indonesia, and Vietnam. The Other Strategic interests segment includes Southeast Asia investments in Siam City Cement and Refrigeration Electrical Engineering Corporation.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jardine Cycle & Carriage (JCYGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jardine Cycle & Carriage (OTCPK: JCYGY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Jardine Cycle & Carriage's (JCYGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jardine Cycle & Carriage.

Q

What is the target price for Jardine Cycle & Carriage (JCYGY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jardine Cycle & Carriage

Q

Current Stock Price for Jardine Cycle & Carriage (JCYGY)?

A

The stock price for Jardine Cycle & Carriage (OTCPK: JCYGY) is $33.67 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:52:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jardine Cycle & Carriage (JCYGY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 1, 2012 to stockholders of record on August 9, 2012.

Q

When is Jardine Cycle & Carriage (OTCPK:JCYGY) reporting earnings?

A

Jardine Cycle & Carriage does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jardine Cycle & Carriage (JCYGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jardine Cycle & Carriage.

Q

What sector and industry does Jardine Cycle & Carriage (JCYGY) operate in?

A

Jardine Cycle & Carriage is in the Industrials sector and Industrial Conglomerates industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.