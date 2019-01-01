QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Jiucaitong Group Ltd is engaged in the business of I JIU JIU, which operates through an electronic online financial platform, designed to match investors with SME and individual borrowers in China. It has developed user-friendly mobile applications for borrowers and investors which enable borrowers and investors alike to access the platform at any time or location that is convenient. Its platform only offers secured loans, particularly loans secured by vehicles owned by borrowers. The company generates revenue from services that facilitate matching lenders, who the company refers to as investors, with individual and SME borrowers.

Jiucaitong Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jiucaitong Group (JCTG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jiucaitong Group (OTCEM: JCTG) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Jiucaitong Group's (JCTG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jiucaitong Group.

Q

What is the target price for Jiucaitong Group (JCTG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jiucaitong Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Jiucaitong Group (JCTG)?

A

The stock price for Jiucaitong Group (OTCEM: JCTG) is $2 last updated Wed May 09 2018 17:58:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jiucaitong Group (JCTG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jiucaitong Group.

Q

When is Jiucaitong Group (OTCEM:JCTG) reporting earnings?

A

Jiucaitong Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jiucaitong Group (JCTG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jiucaitong Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Jiucaitong Group (JCTG) operate in?

A

Jiucaitong Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.