Jiucaitong Group Ltd is engaged in the business of I JIU JIU, which operates through an electronic online financial platform, designed to match investors with SME and individual borrowers in China. It has developed user-friendly mobile applications for borrowers and investors which enable borrowers and investors alike to access the platform at any time or location that is convenient. Its platform only offers secured loans, particularly loans secured by vehicles owned by borrowers. The company generates revenue from services that facilitate matching lenders, who the company refers to as investors, with individual and SME borrowers.