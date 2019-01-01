Jack Creek Investment (NASDAQ:JCICW), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
–
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Jack Creek Investment using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Jack Creek Investment Questions & Answers
When is Jack Creek Investment (NASDAQ:JCICW) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Jack Creek Investment
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Jack Creek Investment (NASDAQ:JCICW)?
There are no earnings for Jack Creek Investment
What were Jack Creek Investment’s (NASDAQ:JCICW) revenues?
There are no earnings for Jack Creek Investment
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.