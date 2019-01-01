QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Jacada Ltd is a software company that simplifies their customer interactions on both voice and digital channels, reduce customer effort, reduce the cost of operations, and drive additional revenue. Through its digital interaction platform, it provides a digital customer experience solution to bridge the voice and digital disconnect and create cross-channel interactions for an enterprise's customers, referred to as digital customer experience market. The company provides customer experience management and robotic process optimization solutions to simplify and automate customer service processes, referred to as customer service and support market. Majority of the revenue is derived from the United States with operations in United Kingdom, Germany, Netherlands, South Africa, Ireland.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Jacada Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jacada (JCDAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jacada (OTC: JCDAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Jacada's (JCDAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jacada.

Q

What is the target price for Jacada (JCDAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jacada

Q

Current Stock Price for Jacada (JCDAF)?

A

The stock price for Jacada (OTC: JCDAF) is $5.5 last updated Fri Oct 15 2021 15:38:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jacada (JCDAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jacada.

Q

When is Jacada (OTC:JCDAF) reporting earnings?

A

Jacada does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jacada (JCDAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jacada.

Q

What sector and industry does Jacada (JCDAF) operate in?

A

Jacada is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.