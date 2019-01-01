Jacada Ltd is a software company that simplifies their customer interactions on both voice and digital channels, reduce customer effort, reduce the cost of operations, and drive additional revenue. Through its digital interaction platform, it provides a digital customer experience solution to bridge the voice and digital disconnect and create cross-channel interactions for an enterprise's customers, referred to as digital customer experience market. The company provides customer experience management and robotic process optimization solutions to simplify and automate customer service processes, referred to as customer service and support market. Majority of the revenue is derived from the United States with operations in United Kingdom, Germany, Netherlands, South Africa, Ireland.