Jubilee Gold Exploration
(OTCPK:JBULF)
0.6481
00
At close: Dec 10
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.57 - 0.65
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 8M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap5.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.07
Total Float-

Jubilee Gold Exploration (OTC:JBULF), Dividends

Jubilee Gold Exploration issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Jubilee Gold Exploration generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Jubilee Gold Exploration Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Jubilee Gold Exploration (JBULF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jubilee Gold Exploration.

Q
What date did I need to own Jubilee Gold Exploration (JBULF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jubilee Gold Exploration.

Q
How much per share is the next Jubilee Gold Exploration (JBULF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jubilee Gold Exploration.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Jubilee Gold Exploration (OTCPK:JBULF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jubilee Gold Exploration.

