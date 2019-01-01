QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.57 - 0.65
Mkt Cap
5.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.1
Shares
8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd is a Canadian based mineral exploration company. The company is engaged in the business of exploring resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores gold deposits. Its properties include Brenbar Gold Property, Casummit Lake Property, McGarry Royalty, Birney Lake Property, and Other.

Jubilee Gold Exploration Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jubilee Gold Exploration (JBULF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jubilee Gold Exploration (OTCPK: JBULF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Jubilee Gold Exploration's (JBULF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jubilee Gold Exploration.

Q

What is the target price for Jubilee Gold Exploration (JBULF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jubilee Gold Exploration

Q

Current Stock Price for Jubilee Gold Exploration (JBULF)?

A

The stock price for Jubilee Gold Exploration (OTCPK: JBULF) is $0.6481 last updated Fri Dec 10 2021 20:15:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jubilee Gold Exploration (JBULF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jubilee Gold Exploration.

Q

When is Jubilee Gold Exploration (OTCPK:JBULF) reporting earnings?

A

Jubilee Gold Exploration does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jubilee Gold Exploration (JBULF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jubilee Gold Exploration.

Q

What sector and industry does Jubilee Gold Exploration (JBULF) operate in?

A

Jubilee Gold Exploration is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.