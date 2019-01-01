Lehman ABS 3.50 3.50% Adjustable Corp Backed Tr Certs GS Cap I (NYSE:JBK), Dividends

Lehman ABS 3.50 3.50% Adjustable Corp Backed Tr Certs GS Cap I issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Lehman ABS 3.50 3.50% Adjustable Corp Backed Tr Certs GS Cap I generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.