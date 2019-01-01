ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Lehman ABS 3.50 3.50% Adjustable Corp Backed Tr Certs GS Cap I
(NYSE:JBK)
26.095
0.165[0.64%]
At close: Jun 3
15 minutes delayed

Lehman ABS 3.50 3.50% Adjustable Corp Backed Tr Certs GS Cap I (NYSE:JBK), Dividends

Lehman ABS 3.50 3.50% Adjustable Corp Backed Tr Certs GS Cap I issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Lehman ABS 3.50 3.50% Adjustable Corp Backed Tr Certs GS Cap I generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

6.10%

Annual Dividend

$1.5862

Last Dividend

Aug 14, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Lehman ABS 3.50 3.50% Adjustable Corp Backed Tr Certs GS Cap I Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Lehman ABS 3.50 3.50% Adjustable Corp Backed Tr Certs GS Cap I (JBK) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lehman ABS 3.50 3.50% Adjustable Corp Backed Tr Certs GS Cap I. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.79 on August 15, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Lehman ABS 3.50 3.50% Adjustable Corp Backed Tr Certs GS Cap I (JBK) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lehman ABS 3.50 3.50% Adjustable Corp Backed Tr Certs GS Cap I (JBK). The last dividend payout was on August 15, 2018 and was $0.79

Q
How much per share is the next Lehman ABS 3.50 3.50% Adjustable Corp Backed Tr Certs GS Cap I (JBK) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lehman ABS 3.50 3.50% Adjustable Corp Backed Tr Certs GS Cap I (JBK). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.79 on August 15, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Lehman ABS 3.50 3.50% Adjustable Corp Backed Tr Certs GS Cap I (NYSE:JBK)?
A

Lehman ABS 3.50 3.50% Adjustable Corp Backed Tr Certs GS Cap I has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Lehman ABS 3.50 3.50% Adjustable Corp Backed Tr Certs GS Cap I (JBK) was $0.79 and was paid out next on August 15, 2018.

Browse dividends on all stocks.