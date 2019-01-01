Janus Intl Gr (NYSE:JBI), Dividends

Janus Intl Gr issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Janus Intl Gr generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Janus Intl Gr. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.98 on February 15, 2013.
There are no upcoming dividends for Janus Intl Gr (JBI). The last dividend payout was on February 15, 2013 and was $0.98
There are no upcoming dividends for Janus Intl Gr (JBI). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.98 on February 15, 2013
Janus Intl Gr has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Janus Intl Gr (JBI) was $0.98 and was paid out next on February 15, 2013.
Browse dividends on all stocks.