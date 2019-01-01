QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
JB Hi-Fi Limited is a specialty retailer of branded home entertainment products. The group's products particularly focus on consumer electronics, electrical goods, and white goods through its JB Hi-Fi, JB Hi-Fi Home, and The Good Guys stores. The company primarily operates from stand-alone destination sites and shopping centre locations in Australia and New Zealand, but the online platform is becoming increasingly important.

JB Hi Fi Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy JB Hi Fi (JBHIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of JB Hi Fi (OTCPK: JBHIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are JB Hi Fi's (JBHIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for JB Hi Fi.

Q

What is the target price for JB Hi Fi (JBHIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for JB Hi Fi

Q

Current Stock Price for JB Hi Fi (JBHIF)?

A

The stock price for JB Hi Fi (OTCPK: JBHIF) is $33.07 last updated Tue Dec 21 2021 18:24:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does JB Hi Fi (JBHIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for JB Hi Fi.

Q

When is JB Hi Fi (OTCPK:JBHIF) reporting earnings?

A

JB Hi Fi does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is JB Hi Fi (JBHIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for JB Hi Fi.

Q

What sector and industry does JB Hi Fi (JBHIF) operate in?

A

JB Hi Fi is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.