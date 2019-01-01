ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Jollibee Foods
(OTCPK:JBFCF)
3.98
00
At close: Jun 3
4.1651
0.1851[4.65%]
PreMarket: 12:34AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low3.73 - 5.36
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.1B
Vol / Avg.- / 2.6K
Mkt Cap4.4B
P/E29.42
50d Avg. Price4.17
Div / Yield0.04/1.02%
Payout Ratio23.42
EPS1.98
Total Float-

Jollibee Foods (OTC:JBFCF), Key Statistics

Jollibee Foods (OTC: JBFCF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
5.7B
Trailing P/E
29.42
Forward P/E
31.95
PE Ratio (TTM)
70.77
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.44
Price / Book (mrq)
3.52
Price / EBITDA
9.07
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
11.68
Earnings Yield
3.4%
Price change 1 M
0.97
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.37
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
1.13
Tangible Book value per share
0.26
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
131B
Total Assets
207.7B
Total Liabilities
131B
Profitability
Net income Growth
14.12
Gross Margin
16.13%
Net Margin
5.12%
EBIT Margin
8.71%
EBITDA Margin
16.58%
Operating Margin
4.8%