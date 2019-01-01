Japan Transcity (OTC:JATCF), Quotes and News Summary

Japan Transcity (OTC: JATCF)
You can purchase shares of Japan Transcity (OTCPK: JATCF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Japan Transcity.
There is no analysis for Japan Transcity
The stock price for Japan Transcity (OTCPK: JATCF) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Japan Transcity.
Japan Transcity does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Japan Transcity.
Japan Transcity is in the Industrials sector and Integrated Freight & Logistics industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.