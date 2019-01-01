QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.91 - 9.08
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
18.15
Shares
16.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker

JASTEC Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy JASTEC (JASTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of JASTEC (OTCPK: JASTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are JASTEC's (JASTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for JASTEC.

Q

What is the target price for JASTEC (JASTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for JASTEC

Q

Current Stock Price for JASTEC (JASTF)?

A

The stock price for JASTEC (OTCPK: JASTF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does JASTEC (JASTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for JASTEC.

Q

When is JASTEC (OTCPK:JASTF) reporting earnings?

A

JASTEC does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is JASTEC (JASTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for JASTEC.

Q

What sector and industry does JASTEC (JASTF) operate in?

A

JASTEC is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.