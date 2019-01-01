QQQ
Be Active Holdings Inc manufactures and sells low fat, all-natural probiotic enriched frozen yogurt and ice cream under the tradename Jala. Its frozen yogurt is packaged as sandwiches, bars, and pints, designed to appeal to the health-conscious consumer. The company sells its products principally to supermarkets, and convenience and other foods stores. The distribution is made through warehouse facilities and commissioned food brokers.

Be Active Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Be Active Holdings (JALA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Be Active Holdings (OTCEM: JALA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Be Active Holdings's (JALA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Be Active Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Be Active Holdings (JALA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Be Active Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Be Active Holdings (JALA)?

A

The stock price for Be Active Holdings (OTCEM: JALA) is $0.0007 last updated Tue Aug 31 2021 13:33:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Be Active Holdings (JALA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Be Active Holdings.

Q

When is Be Active Holdings (OTCEM:JALA) reporting earnings?

A

Be Active Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Be Active Holdings (JALA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Be Active Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Be Active Holdings (JALA) operate in?

A

Be Active Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.