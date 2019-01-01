|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (ARCA: JAGG) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF.
There is no analysis for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
The stock price for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (ARCA: JAGG) is $51.6692 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:31:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF.
JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF.
JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.