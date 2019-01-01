ñol

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK), Dividends

Jack In The Box issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Jack In The Box generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.26%

Annual Dividend

$1.76

Last Dividend

Jun 7
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Jack In The Box Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Jack In The Box (JACK) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jack In The Box. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.44 on June 22, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Jack In The Box (JACK) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Jack In The Box ($JACK) will be on June 22, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Jack In The Box (JACK) shares by June 7, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Jack In The Box (JACK) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Jack In The Box (JACK) will be on June 6, 2022 and will be $0.44

Q
What is the dividend yield for Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK)?
A

Jack In The Box has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Jack In The Box (JACK) was $0.44 and was paid out next on June 22, 2022.

