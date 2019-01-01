Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK), Dividends

Jack In The Box issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Jack In The Box generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Jack In The Box. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.44 on June 22, 2022.
The next dividend payout for Jack In The Box ($JACK) will be on June 22, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Jack In The Box (JACK) shares by June 7, 2022
The next dividend for Jack In The Box (JACK) will be on June 6, 2022 and will be $0.44
Jack In The Box has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Jack In The Box (JACK) was $0.44 and was paid out next on June 22, 2022.
Browse dividends on all stocks.