ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Jacobs Engineering Group
(NYSE:J)
138.13
00
At close: Jun 3
138.13
00
PreMarket: 4:49PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low114.11 - 150.32
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding114M / 128.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 737.4K
Mkt Cap17.8B
P/E48.13
50d Avg. Price138.94
Div / Yield0.92/0.67%
Payout Ratio29.97
EPS0.69
Total Float114M

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J), Dividends

Jacobs Engineering Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Jacobs Engineering Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.65%

Annual Dividend

$0.92

Last Dividend

May 27
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Jacobs Engineering Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Jacobs Engineering Group (J) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jacobs Engineering Group. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.23 on June 24, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Jacobs Engineering Group (J) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Jacobs Engineering Group ($J) will be on June 24, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Jacobs Engineering Group (J) shares by May 27, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Jacobs Engineering Group (J) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Jacobs Engineering Group (J) will be on May 26, 2022 and will be $0.23

Q
What is the dividend yield for Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J)?
A

Jacobs Engineering Group has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Jacobs Engineering Group (J) was $0.23 and was paid out next on June 24, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.