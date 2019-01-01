Izumi Co Ltd is engaged in operating shopping centres, general merchandising stores, clothing, household goods and food products. Most of the stores are located in Kyushu Region, Chugoku Region, and Shikoku Region in Japan. The company operates through segments including retail, retail-peripheral operations, and other. The retail segment is engaged in the retail business through shopping centres. The retail-peripheral operations segment consists of a credit and finance business, shop facility management, and restaurant operation, which deliver the vast majority of the business' income. The other segment includes wholesale and real estate operations.