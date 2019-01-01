QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
EPS
79.07
Shares
71.5M
Outstanding
Izumi Co Ltd is engaged in operating shopping centres, general merchandising stores, clothing, household goods and food products. Most of the stores are located in Kyushu Region, Chugoku Region, and Shikoku Region in Japan. The company operates through segments including retail, retail-peripheral operations, and other. The retail segment is engaged in the retail business through shopping centres. The retail-peripheral operations segment consists of a credit and finance business, shop facility management, and restaurant operation, which deliver the vast majority of the business' income. The other segment includes wholesale and real estate operations.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Izumi Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Izumi Co (IZMIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Izumi Co (OTCPK: IZMIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Izumi Co's (IZMIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Izumi Co.

Q

What is the target price for Izumi Co (IZMIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Izumi Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Izumi Co (IZMIF)?

A

The stock price for Izumi Co (OTCPK: IZMIF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Izumi Co (IZMIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Izumi Co.

Q

When is Izumi Co (OTCPK:IZMIF) reporting earnings?

A

Izumi Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Izumi Co (IZMIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Izumi Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Izumi Co (IZMIF) operate in?

A

Izumi Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.