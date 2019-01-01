QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Inyx Inc is focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter aerosol products and drug delivery technologies for the treatment of respiratory, allergy, cardiovascular and dermatological and topical conditions.

Inyx Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Inyx (IYXI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Inyx (OTCEM: IYXI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Inyx's (IYXI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Inyx.

Q

What is the target price for Inyx (IYXI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Inyx

Q

Current Stock Price for Inyx (IYXI)?

A

The stock price for Inyx (OTCEM: IYXI) is $0.000001 last updated Fri Feb 04 2022 16:22:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Inyx (IYXI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Inyx.

Q

When is Inyx (OTCEM:IYXI) reporting earnings?

A

Inyx does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Inyx (IYXI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Inyx.

Q

What sector and industry does Inyx (IYXI) operate in?

A

Inyx is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.