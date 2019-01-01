QQQ
InNexus Biotechnology Inc is engaged in commercializing the next generation of monoclonal antibodies based on its DXL technology, which improves the potency of existing antibody products while opening new markets and disease applications.

InNexus Biotechnology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy InNexus Biotechnology (IXSBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of InNexus Biotechnology (OTCEM: IXSBF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are InNexus Biotechnology's (IXSBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for InNexus Biotechnology.

Q

What is the target price for InNexus Biotechnology (IXSBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for InNexus Biotechnology

Q

Current Stock Price for InNexus Biotechnology (IXSBF)?

A

The stock price for InNexus Biotechnology (OTCEM: IXSBF) is $0.0001 last updated Mon Nov 08 2021 16:34:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does InNexus Biotechnology (IXSBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for InNexus Biotechnology.

Q

When is InNexus Biotechnology (OTCEM:IXSBF) reporting earnings?

A

InNexus Biotechnology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is InNexus Biotechnology (IXSBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for InNexus Biotechnology.

Q

What sector and industry does InNexus Biotechnology (IXSBF) operate in?

A

InNexus Biotechnology is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.