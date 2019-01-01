QQQ
Ionic Rare Earths Ltd is a mineral exploration company, which mainly focuses on Gold exploration. Its projects include the Makuutu project and San Isidro. The company operates in Australia and Nicaragua and Uganda.

Ionic Rare Earths Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ionic Rare Earths (IXRRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ionic Rare Earths (OTCPK: IXRRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ionic Rare Earths's (IXRRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ionic Rare Earths.

Q

What is the target price for Ionic Rare Earths (IXRRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ionic Rare Earths

Q

Current Stock Price for Ionic Rare Earths (IXRRF)?

A

The stock price for Ionic Rare Earths (OTCPK: IXRRF) is $0.045 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 15:01:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ionic Rare Earths (IXRRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ionic Rare Earths.

Q

When is Ionic Rare Earths (OTCPK:IXRRF) reporting earnings?

A

Ionic Rare Earths does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ionic Rare Earths (IXRRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ionic Rare Earths.

Q

What sector and industry does Ionic Rare Earths (IXRRF) operate in?

A

Ionic Rare Earths is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.