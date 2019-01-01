QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
IX Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

IX Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IX Acquisition (IXAQW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IX Acquisition (NASDAQ: IXAQW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IX Acquisition's (IXAQW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IX Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for IX Acquisition (IXAQW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for IX Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for IX Acquisition (IXAQW)?

A

The stock price for IX Acquisition (NASDAQ: IXAQW) is $0.3301 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 15:17:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IX Acquisition (IXAQW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IX Acquisition.

Q

When is IX Acquisition (NASDAQ:IXAQW) reporting earnings?

A

IX Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IX Acquisition (IXAQW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IX Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does IX Acquisition (IXAQW) operate in?

A

IX Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.