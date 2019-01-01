QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/52.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.68 - 9.9
Mkt Cap
282.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
28.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
IX Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

IX Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IX Acquisition (IXAQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IX Acquisition (NASDAQ: IXAQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IX Acquisition's (IXAQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IX Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for IX Acquisition (IXAQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for IX Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for IX Acquisition (IXAQ)?

A

The stock price for IX Acquisition (NASDAQ: IXAQ) is $9.84 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:45:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IX Acquisition (IXAQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IX Acquisition.

Q

When is IX Acquisition (NASDAQ:IXAQ) reporting earnings?

A

IX Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IX Acquisition (IXAQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IX Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does IX Acquisition (IXAQ) operate in?

A

IX Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.