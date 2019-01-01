Iwatani Corp is a Japanese conglomerate involved in a variety of energy, industrial, and food services activities. Iwatani segments its operations into Energy, Industrial Gases and Machinery, Materials, and Agri-bio and Foods businesses. The company derives the majority of its revenue from its Energy division. In this unit, Iwatani supplies LPG and petroleum products for household, commercial, and industrial use. The company's Industrial Gases & Machinery and Materials divisions are also responsible for significant income streams. These segments supply high-pressure gases, such as hydrogen and nitrogen, and rare earth metals used in the manufacturing of technology products, respectively. The vast majority of Iwatani's revenue comes from its operations in Japan.