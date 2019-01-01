QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
0.68/1.31%
52 Wk
49.07 - 63.25
Mkt Cap
3B
Payout Ratio
13.86
Open
-
P/E
11.12
EPS
161.77
Shares
57.5M
Outstanding
Iwatani Corp is a Japanese conglomerate involved in a variety of energy, industrial, and food services activities. Iwatani segments its operations into Energy, Industrial Gases and Machinery, Materials, and Agri-bio and Foods businesses. The company derives the majority of its revenue from its Energy division. In this unit, Iwatani supplies LPG and petroleum products for household, commercial, and industrial use. The company's Industrial Gases & Machinery and Materials divisions are also responsible for significant income streams. These segments supply high-pressure gases, such as hydrogen and nitrogen, and rare earth metals used in the manufacturing of technology products, respectively. The vast majority of Iwatani's revenue comes from its operations in Japan.

Iwatani Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Iwatani (IWTNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Iwatani (OTCPK: IWTNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Iwatani's (IWTNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Iwatani.

Q

What is the target price for Iwatani (IWTNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Iwatani

Q

Current Stock Price for Iwatani (IWTNF)?

A

The stock price for Iwatani (OTCPK: IWTNF) is $52.28 last updated Thu Jan 20 2022 19:04:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Iwatani (IWTNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Iwatani.

Q

When is Iwatani (OTCPK:IWTNF) reporting earnings?

A

Iwatani does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Iwatani (IWTNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Iwatani.

Q

What sector and industry does Iwatani (IWTNF) operate in?

A

Iwatani is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.