There is no Press for this Ticker
I-Wellness Marketing Group Inc is focused on seeking out and acquiring mineral properties. In addition, the organization is also engaged in the restaurant operation business. It uses Belgian fries, craft beers, and the same ingredients are used in burgers, sandwiches, salads, and sauces. The group's restaurant operation is also licensed to serve alcohol.

I-Wellness Marketing Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy I-Wellness Marketing (IWMG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of I-Wellness Marketing (OTC: IWMG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are I-Wellness Marketing's (IWMG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for I-Wellness Marketing.

Q

What is the target price for I-Wellness Marketing (IWMG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for I-Wellness Marketing

Q

Current Stock Price for I-Wellness Marketing (IWMG)?

A

The stock price for I-Wellness Marketing (OTC: IWMG) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Jul 07 2021 13:33:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does I-Wellness Marketing (IWMG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for I-Wellness Marketing.

Q

When is I-Wellness Marketing (OTC:IWMG) reporting earnings?

A

I-Wellness Marketing does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is I-Wellness Marketing (IWMG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for I-Wellness Marketing.

Q

What sector and industry does I-Wellness Marketing (IWMG) operate in?

A

I-Wellness Marketing is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.