Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.2K
Div / Yield
0.24/1.09%
52 Wk
20.55 - 24.1
Mkt Cap
395.9M
Payout Ratio
50
Open
-
P/E
49.71
EPS
0.06
Shares
17.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
IVU Traffic Technologies AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and marketing of software for planning, organization and information processing for public administrations, transport companies and other public and private sector operators. Its product consists of IVU.suite, IVU.rail, IVU.cloud, IVU.workforce and many more. The company's business area of operations includes countries like Germany, Europe, and others.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

IVU Traffic Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IVU Traffic Technologies (IVUFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IVU Traffic Technologies (OTCPK: IVUFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IVU Traffic Technologies's (IVUFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IVU Traffic Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for IVU Traffic Technologies (IVUFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for IVU Traffic Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for IVU Traffic Technologies (IVUFF)?

A

The stock price for IVU Traffic Technologies (OTCPK: IVUFF) is $22.5265 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 16:23:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IVU Traffic Technologies (IVUFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IVU Traffic Technologies.

Q

When is IVU Traffic Technologies (OTCPK:IVUFF) reporting earnings?

A

IVU Traffic Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IVU Traffic Technologies (IVUFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IVU Traffic Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does IVU Traffic Technologies (IVUFF) operate in?

A

IVU Traffic Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.