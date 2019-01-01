QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0K
Div / Yield
0.87/0.26%
52 Wk
339.5 - 339.5
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
6.1M
Outstanding
Invincible Investment Corp is Japanese real estate investment trust. It aims to ensure steady asset growth and stable revenues from a medium-to-long-term perspective through investing in real estate properties. The company invests primarily in residential properties or hotels, or real estate assets and other assets backed by such residential properties or hotels and real estate-backed securities.

Invincible Investment Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Invincible Investment (IVINF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Invincible Investment (OTCGM: IVINF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Invincible Investment's (IVINF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Invincible Investment.

Q

What is the target price for Invincible Investment (IVINF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Invincible Investment

Q

Current Stock Price for Invincible Investment (IVINF)?

A

The stock price for Invincible Investment (OTCGM: IVINF) is $339.5 last updated Tue Dec 07 2021 20:05:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Invincible Investment (IVINF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Invincible Investment.

Q

When is Invincible Investment (OTCGM:IVINF) reporting earnings?

A

Invincible Investment does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Invincible Investment (IVINF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Invincible Investment.

Q

What sector and industry does Invincible Investment (IVINF) operate in?

A

Invincible Investment is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.