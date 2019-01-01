QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
50.8 - 162.72
Mkt Cap
5.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
47.09
Shares
37.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
As One Corp is a trading engaged in sale of scientific instruments, industrial instruments, hospital or nursing instruments and approach to specialized fields. The company generates maximum revenue from scientific instrument product line which includes measuring instruments; cultivation, separation, analysis products such as microscopes, glass slides, and tissue culture products; Equipment / storage / conveyance products such as experimental platforms, fume hoods; Vessels or containers which includes storage of samples, reagents; Necessities for experiments including glass or plastic beakers, flask indispensable for experiments, hoses, tubes, joints, plus paper products such as tapes and labels; Equipment for laboratories like timers, packaging machines, tools, office supplies.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

As One Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy As One (IUSDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of As One (OTCPK: IUSDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are As One's (IUSDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for As One.

Q

What is the target price for As One (IUSDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for As One

Q

Current Stock Price for As One (IUSDF)?

A

The stock price for As One (OTCPK: IUSDF) is $139.32332 last updated Thu Jul 29 2021 13:31:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does As One (IUSDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for As One.

Q

When is As One (OTCPK:IUSDF) reporting earnings?

A

As One does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is As One (IUSDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for As One.

Q

What sector and industry does As One (IUSDF) operate in?

A

As One is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.