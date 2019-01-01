As One Corp is a trading engaged in sale of scientific instruments, industrial instruments, hospital or nursing instruments and approach to specialized fields. The company generates maximum revenue from scientific instrument product line which includes measuring instruments; cultivation, separation, analysis products such as microscopes, glass slides, and tissue culture products; Equipment / storage / conveyance products such as experimental platforms, fume hoods; Vessels or containers which includes storage of samples, reagents; Necessities for experiments including glass or plastic beakers, flask indispensable for experiments, hoses, tubes, joints, plus paper products such as tapes and labels; Equipment for laboratories like timers, packaging machines, tools, office supplies.