Itausa Investimentos ITAU SA is a Brazilian conglomerate with activities mainly in investment banking. In addition to financial services, the company controls companies in wood panelling, ceramic, metal sanitary, chemicals, and electronics. The company reports its results as financial segment results and industrial segment results. The financial services segment, which generates more than 99% of revenue, is composed of: loans, asset management, custody and bookkeeping services, investment banking, electronic payments, and insurance.