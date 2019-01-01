QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.3/2.38%
52 Wk
12.25 - 17.36
Mkt Cap
5.9B
Payout Ratio
39.45
Open
-
P/E
17.2
EPS
22.95
Shares
462.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corp develops and constructs computer network systems and software in Japan. The company offers services for all phases of the IT lifecycle which include consulting, system integration and outsourcing. Its operations are divided into five segments: Distribution and Enterprise Business, Telecommunications Business, Regional and Social Infrastructure Business, Finance Business and IT Services Business.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (ITTOY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (OTCPK: ITTOY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ITOCHU Techno-Solutions's (ITTOY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ITOCHU Techno-Solutions.

Q

What is the target price for ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (ITTOY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ITOCHU Techno-Solutions

Q

Current Stock Price for ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (ITTOY)?

A

The stock price for ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (OTCPK: ITTOY) is $12.7 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:46:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (ITTOY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ITOCHU Techno-Solutions.

Q

When is ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (OTCPK:ITTOY) reporting earnings?

A

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (ITTOY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ITOCHU Techno-Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (ITTOY) operate in?

A

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.