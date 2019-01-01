Intertrust NV is an asset-management company. It provides capital market solutions, private wealth, fund & corporate services, and employee benefits solutions. The company's capital market solutions include cash bond administration, treasury management, and investment reporting. The company's corporate services include accounting and reporting, risk and compliance, and legal administration services. The company generates the majority of its revenue in the Netherlands. Its geographic segments include the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Jersey, Cayman Islands, and Rest of the World.