Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13.44 - 22.31
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
27.07
EPS
0.25
Shares
90M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Intertrust NV is an asset-management company. It provides capital market solutions, private wealth, fund & corporate services, and employee benefits solutions. The company's capital market solutions include cash bond administration, treasury management, and investment reporting. The company's corporate services include accounting and reporting, risk and compliance, and legal administration services. The company generates the majority of its revenue in the Netherlands. Its geographic segments include the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Jersey, Cayman Islands, and Rest of the World.

Intertrust Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Intertrust (ITRUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Intertrust (OTCGM: ITRUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Intertrust's (ITRUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Intertrust.

Q

What is the target price for Intertrust (ITRUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Intertrust

Q

Current Stock Price for Intertrust (ITRUF)?

A

The stock price for Intertrust (OTCGM: ITRUF) is $21.7704 last updated Today at 4:35:21 PM.

Q

Does Intertrust (ITRUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intertrust.

Q

When is Intertrust (OTCGM:ITRUF) reporting earnings?

A

Intertrust does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Intertrust (ITRUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Intertrust.

Q

What sector and industry does Intertrust (ITRUF) operate in?

A

Intertrust is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.