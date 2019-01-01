QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/35.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.56 - 9.9
Mkt Cap
280.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.21
Shares
28.8M
Outstanding
Itiquira Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Itiquira Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Itiquira Acquisition (ITQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Itiquira Acquisition (NASDAQ: ITQ) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Itiquira Acquisition's (ITQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Itiquira Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Itiquira Acquisition (ITQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Itiquira Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Itiquira Acquisition (ITQ)?

A

The stock price for Itiquira Acquisition (NASDAQ: ITQ) is $9.76 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Itiquira Acquisition (ITQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Itiquira Acquisition.

Q

When is Itiquira Acquisition (NASDAQ:ITQ) reporting earnings?

A

Itiquira Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Itiquira Acquisition (ITQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Itiquira Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Itiquira Acquisition (ITQ) operate in?

A

Itiquira Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.